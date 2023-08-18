Waurika man arrested after standoff, shooting at officers

WAURIKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Waurika man is in jail after allegedly shooting at officers on Thursday during an hours-long standoff.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), David Hatmaker, 37, barricaded himself in a home around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police were able to free a woman who was being held inside the house. When attempting to make contact with Hatmaker, he fired several shots towards officers.

OSBI said a standoff ensued for the next several hours.

Hours later, The Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department was able to get into the home and arrest Hatmaker, without incident.

OSBI said no injuries were reported.

Hatmaker was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of kidnapping and threats to do bodily harm. OSBI said more charges are pending on the shooting.

