Waurika man arrested after standoff, shooting at officers

David Hatmaker, 37, is in jail after allegedly shooting at officers on Thursday during an hours-long standoff.
David Hatmaker, 37, is in jail after allegedly shooting at officers on Thursday during an hours-long standoff.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAURIKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Waurika man is in jail after allegedly shooting at officers on Thursday during an hours-long standoff.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), David Hatmaker, 37, barricaded himself in a home around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police were able to free a woman who was being held inside the house. When attempting to make contact with Hatmaker, he fired several shots towards officers.

OSBI said a standoff ensued for the next several hours.

Hours later, The Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department was able to get into the home and arrest Hatmaker, without incident.

OSBI said no injuries were reported.

Hatmaker was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of kidnapping and threats to do bodily harm. OSBI said more charges are pending on the shooting.

WAURIKA MAN ARRESTED FOR FIRING AT OFFICERS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: AUGUST 18, 2023 WAURIKA, OK – On August 17, 2023,...

Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Friday, August 18, 2023

