Dickson Comets Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - It’s no secret, the Dickson Comets were not happy with how things went last season.

Dickson struggled through a tough 1-9 season, but they believe they are better that. The Comets lost some close games and let mistakes get the best of them. This year, they say, that has to change.

The Comets expect to be a more complete team this year. They have seen drastic improvements in some of their skill positions and on defense. Dickson expects to make a big jump this year in 3A district 2.

