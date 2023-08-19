Hugo Buffaloes Preview

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - In Hugo, the Buffaloes are stampeding right into 2023. After closing out last season by winning five out of final seven games, head coach Krystopher Gross and his squad are prepped for the fall. Using their first-round playoff exit as motivation for the new year.

Competing for that ball this season on the field will be a good mix of players for the Buffaloes. With Hugo returning speed and size on both sides of the ball.

Yet, one big change coming for the Buffs’ this season is their offensive scheme, which is set to mold around the quicker, shiftier athletes Hugo has this season.

