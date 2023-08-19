Texoma Local
Sacred Heart Tigers Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - The Sacred Heart Tigers have become a private school powerhouse when it comes to high school football.

The Tigers went 11-2 last year and made it all the way to the state semifinals. They went to the state championship game the year before. This team has had tremendous success, but that’s not what they remember most. It’s those high stakes losses that sticks with this team. And that is fuel for what may come this season.

It’s not just the deep playoff losses that sticks with this team. It’s the “what might have been”. Injuries devastated this roster last year, including the loss of their star quarterback. If they can stay healthy, the Tigers believe they can win it all.

