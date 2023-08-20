Chain sparks fire along road in Fannin Co

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A grass fire broke out Sunday afternoon between Leonard and Trenton.

The Leonard Fire Department said they were getting calls around 3 about a truck and trailer that had a chain hanging off, sparking up along the road.

Those sparks started a string of fires about half a mile east of 981.

The fire department said at least 20 acres were burned.

In addition to Leonard Fire the Texas Fores Service, Trenton Fire, Whitewright Fire, Blue Ridge Fire and several independent firefighters came to help out.

