Child abduction Amber Alert issued for Rockwall teen

The Rockwall Police Department describes Beckworth as a 5′5″ tall white girl with brown hair...
The Rockwall Police Department describes Beckworth as a 5′5″ tall white girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue rimmed glasses, a yellow hoodie and a black shirt.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCKWALL, Texas (KWTX) - A child abduction Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Kaitlynn Beckworth of Rockwall.

The Rockwall Police Department describes Beckworth as a 5′5″ tall white girl with brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 138 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue rimmed glasses, a yellow hoodie and a black shirt.

Beckworth was last seen in the 200 block of Freedom Court in Rockwall, Texas.

She is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockwall Police Department at 972-772-6703.

