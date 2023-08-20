Texoma Local
Dangerous Heat With Worsening Drought This Week

Stagnant, scorching weather pattern persists
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sunday afternoon heat indexes soared to as much as 117 degrees while air temperatures hovered near records, between 104 and 109 degrees. Little change is expected this week as a very strong upper high continues to suppress rain chances and also heat the low-level air.

After a clear and warm Sunday night expect a breezy and very hot Monday; lows tonight won’t be excessively warm thanks to dry air, generally in the low to mid 70s. Monday’s highs will reach 100 by lunch-time and max out between 103 to 108 degrees. Winds will be easterly up to 20 mph.

The best we can hope for is daytime highs dropping a few degrees mid-week, but remaining above 100. And, there will be a price to pay for the “cooler” temperatures: increased relative humidity may make it feel even more uncomfortable!

Please remember to run your air conditioners a bit warmer than normal as possible, especially between peak demand hours of 3 to 8 p.m. to ease the heavy load on the electrical grid.

Fire danger is extreme and outdoor burning is discouraged; it’s going to be a long, hot week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

