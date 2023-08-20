Fox Foxes Preview

FOX, Okla. (KXII) - Fox Football now finds themselves in a fresh situation. After an 0-10 performance on the field a year ago, the Foxes are determined to move in a different direction. Starting with former assistant John Bailey taking the reins in 2023.

Many on the team are finding new optimism continuing to grow that Fox will find their way this fall. As they gear up for their 2023 campaign. Coach Bailey has deemed this season the reboot of Fox Football.

