Garvin County deputies searching for trailer thief

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a felony suspect.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GARVIN COUNTY,Okla. (KXII) -The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a felony suspect.

According to an report by deputies, 35-year-old Dustin Frederick Lee Barnes is wanted for allegedly stealing a 40-foot trailer from an Elmore City address.

He was also caught driving a truck that he did not own without the owner’s permission.

Court documents state that he may also go by Justin Barnes.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office said that Barnes is about six foot tall and weighs a hundred and sixty pounds.

If you see him they ask that you call Crime stoppers and you could get a cash reward.

