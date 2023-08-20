Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Marietta Indians Preview

With Meredith McCown and Meteorologist Tom Hale.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Marietta Football is moving forward into 2023. Despite just a two-win campaign a year ago, and graduating a large Senior class, the Indians feel their ready to take the next step this fall as head coach Alex Doby comes into his second season. With a strong foundation set from year one as Marietta hits the field this fall.

The goals for the Indians are clear as they come into the new season, with players calling it like they see it. As Marietta gears up for week one, they know if they can clean up one main aspect of their game, they’ll be able to turnaround their fortunes this fall.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardmore attorney Jason May has been indicted by a multicounty grand jury for offering false or...
Ardmore attorney indicted accused of fabricating documents
Zemarion Winters was arrested and charged for homicide and burglary in Plano.
Denison man arrested for Plano murder
One lane of I-35 was shutdown Thursday so firefighters could combat a blaze that started when a...
Fire shuts down part of highway in Thackerville
A grass fire broke out Sunday afternoon between Leonard and Trenton.
Chain sparks fire along road in Fannin Co
David Hatmaker, 37, is in jail after allegedly shooting at officers on Thursday during an...
Waurika man arrested after standoff, shooting at officers

Latest News

Fox Foxes Preview
Fox Foxes Preview
Hugo Buffaloes Preview
Hugo Buffaloes Preview
Dickson Comets Preview
Dickson Comets Preview
Dickson Comets Preview
Dickson Comets Preview