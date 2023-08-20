Marietta Indians Preview

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Marietta Football is moving forward into 2023. Despite just a two-win campaign a year ago, and graduating a large Senior class, the Indians feel their ready to take the next step this fall as head coach Alex Doby comes into his second season. With a strong foundation set from year one as Marietta hits the field this fall.

The goals for the Indians are clear as they come into the new season, with players calling it like they see it. As Marietta gears up for week one, they know if they can clean up one main aspect of their game, they’ll be able to turnaround their fortunes this fall.

