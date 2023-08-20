New ARTrageous Art Hub opens in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, Nichele Wells unveiled her new art hub for the first time, inviting art enthusiasts and curious citizens alike to come take in the vibrant colors and intricate designs of local artists.

“I wanted to have a safe and creative space for everyone,” Wells said. “It’s very inclusive. I invite everybody to come in.”

Aaron Bucy is a local artist whose work is featured at the ARTrageous Art Hub, and he said that it’s nice to finally have somewhere to put his art so that other people can have a chance to enjoy it the way that he has for so long.

“It’s an opportunity for people that couldn’t afford to get their own studio space and put their own show together,” Bucy said. “It’s really a nice way to bring out a lot of the art that otherwise would stay behind closed doors.”

Wells said the art hub isn’t just a place to showcase art, it’s also a place to create it.

“I don’t care if you’re doodling, I don’t care if you have fine art,” Wells said. “We want to provide a space for you to have to show your art or to come and be on the show and we promote you, so it’s really a hub where we want to have a lot of creativity here and to be an outreach for the community.”

In addition to the art hub, Wells also has a podcast that features local businesses and figures in the community called Hitting the Streets.

“The whole goal is to have them on the show,” Wells said. “Small business events, nonprofit organizations, to talk about what they’re doing and then to share the content and to promote them.”

Wells says that her main goal with all of her projects is to help support the growth of art, culture and entertainment in the local community.

“We’re growing in Grayson County,” Wells said. “I really want to have something available so everybody can come and enjoy and just have a good time and create.”

If you’re interested in getting involved, you can get in touch with Wells and find more information on both the Hitting the Streets podcast and the ARTrageous Art Hub on Facebook.

