Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday

By Drury Vaughan and KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man drowned in Lake Texoma on Saturday afternoon around 2pm, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP reports say 53-year-old Shawn Hagist from Grapevine, Texas was out enjoying Lake Texoma with friends and family around West Beach near Caney Creek, when he jumped into the water to try and retrieve his wife’s sunglasses that had fallen off the boat and never resurfaced.

OHP Lake Patrol used side scan sonar to locate the victim, where OHP Dive team recovered the body 17 feet underwater.

Rodney Davis with OHP urges the public to excercise caution and follow lake safety proceedures when at the lake, “It is always better to wear a personal floatation device when youre in the lake, at all times because you never know whats gonna happen in a boat, whether it capsized, or swamped, or another boat stikes another vessel and you end up in the water.”

