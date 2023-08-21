Bryan County woman charged for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is facing a series of drug related charges in Bryan County after she was allegedly caught with over 800 grams of methamphetamine.

Court Documents show that Nancy Bourbeau, 56, is facing felony charges including aggravated trafficking after she was allegedly caught with an excessive amount of meth.

Bourbeau is also facing charges for illegally using a video surveillance system when she was dealing drugs, which is a felony charge, and she is also facing a misdemeanor charge for possessing drug paraphernalia that included plastic bags and scales.

Bourbeau could face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison and a fine of at least $50,000, if she is convicted of the trafficking charges.

