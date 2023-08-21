Denison Police investigate fatal shooting, suspect not identified

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and three others injured.

According to a press release, around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to a possible shooting at the 1100 block of W. Owings St.

When officers arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds. Police said all four people were taken to the hospital, but one female victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. The three other victims were treated and released.

Denison Police said the suspect or suspects have not been identified.

This an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Denison Police non-emergency line at (903) 465-2422.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.