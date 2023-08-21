Texoma Local
Fannin County appoints new precinct one commissioner

The search is over for a new county commissioner.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Fannin County announced the appointment of it’s new precinct one county commissioner in Monday’s Commissioners Court Meeting.

County Judge, Newt Cunnigham, appointed Dale McQueen for the position.

This follows a search to fill the open seat after the former commissioner stepped down for a different county job.

“We need somebody to engage in commissioner’s court and participate in making some fairly complicated decisions,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham believes McQueen has those skills as well as experience in the precinct. He has lived there for 35 years.

McQueen said one of his primary goals is road improvements.

“Right now, some of them are beyond maintenance, you’re looking at just restarting them and redoing them,” McQueen said.

He plans to work on only one road at a time to ensure it is fully finished.

“It’s something we want to see and 15 or 20 years from now, we’re still happy with the results,” McQueen said.

He says the precinct only has three employees right now, making repairs more difficult to accomplish.

“We didn’t get here overnight into the issues we have and they’re not going to be solved overnight,” McQueen said.

McQueen will serve until December 2024, finishing out the term of Edwina Lane. She was sworn in Monday as the new purchasing agent for Fannin County.

He said he hopes to help make the county better.

