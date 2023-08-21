Texoma Local
Fannin County approves budget for upcoming year

The budget will cover road repairs, county payroll and state mandates.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Fannin County Commissioners approved the county’s budget for the upcoming year in Monday’s Commissioners Court Meeting.

The $39,239,367.91 budget will go toward road repairs, county payroll and state mandates.

The tax rate is decreasing from .035 to .400. However, Fannin County Judge, Newt Cunningham, said property values are increasing.

“As the rates you’re being taxed goes down by 0.1% and your property values have gone up 10%, that doesn’t equate to any huge tax savings,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham hopes additional tax revenue will come from growth.

He said the county is aiming to do more with less in 2024.

