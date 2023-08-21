Fannin County approves budget for upcoming year

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Fannin County Commissioners approved the county’s budget for the upcoming year in Monday’s Commissioners Court Meeting.

The $39,239,367.91 budget will go toward road repairs, county payroll and state mandates.

The tax rate is decreasing from .035 to .400. However, Fannin County Judge, Newt Cunningham, said property values are increasing.

“As the rates you’re being taxed goes down by 0.1% and your property values have gone up 10%, that doesn’t equate to any huge tax savings,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham hopes additional tax revenue will come from growth.

He said the county is aiming to do more with less in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.