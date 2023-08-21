Texoma Local
Oklahoma launches new text notification feature for residents

Oklahoma residents now have a new way to receive updates about their government benefits.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -Oklahoma residents now have a new way to receive updates about their government benefits.

The Oklahoma Human Services has now launched a text notification system for its residents.

The new system will give residents updates on application progress, required steps, and approval.

The messages will come from two separate numbers.

Customers can opt out of the service and if they rather keep using the old system, they can still go to the Oklahoma Human Services website at ok-dhs-live or call them on the phone.

The agency also said they will never ask for personal information and they will not call you to say your card is locked or on hold

