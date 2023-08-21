One person dead in Monday morning crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A crash in Bryan County this morning has left one person dead.

According to OHP, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on US-70 at Robinson Rd. in Blue.

Troopers say two vehicles were involved and they are reporting at least one death. No names have been released.

Durant Fire, Philadelphia VFD, Bryan County Sheriff’s Officer, Bokchito Police, Bryan County EMS and Air Evac all responded to the scene.

The highway was closed for about three hours while officers worked the crash.

Bryan County: US70 at Robinson Rd, Troopers are working a two vehicle fatality accident. US70 is blocked at this time,... Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Southeast Region on Monday, August 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.