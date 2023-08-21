Pedestrian killed in McCurtain County crash

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - A pedestrian died in a crash south of Broken Bow just before midnight on Sunday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a truck being driven by Kason Richbourg, 21, hit a pedestrian on US Highway 259.

Troopers reported that the pedestrian, Jimmy Alexander, 38, was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richbourg was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash and the condition of both men is still being investigated by troopers.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.