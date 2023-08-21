Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pedestrian killed in McCurtain County crash

A pedestrian died in a crash south of Broken Bow just before midnight on Sunday.
A pedestrian died in a crash south of Broken Bow just before midnight on Sunday.(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - A pedestrian died in a crash south of Broken Bow just before midnight on Sunday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a truck being driven by Kason Richbourg, 21, hit a pedestrian on US Highway 259.

Troopers reported that the pedestrian, Jimmy Alexander, 38, was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richbourg was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash and the condition of both men is still being investigated by troopers.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a felony suspect.
Garvin County deputies searching for trailer thief
The Rockwall Police Department describes Beckworth as a 5′5″ tall white girl with brown hair...
Child abduction Amber Alert discontinued, teen found safe
A grass fire broke out Sunday afternoon between Leonard and Trenton.
Chain sparks fire along road in Fannin Co
Denison Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and three others injured.
Denison Police investigate fatal shooting, suspect not identified

Latest News

Nancy Bourbeau is facing a series of drug related charges in Bryan County after she was...
Bryan County woman charged for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine
The highway was shut down for about three hours while officers worked the crash.
One person dead in Monday morning crash
Due to excessive heat in the forecast, a few schedule changes have been made.
Sherman ISD announces changes to Battle of the Ax events
Fire crews work to battle the flames of a twin-engine Peiper Navajo that caught fire mid-flight.
Plane catches on fire mid-flight, makes emergency landing in Durant