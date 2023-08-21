Pittsburg County crash due to innattentive driver, OHP says
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALDERSON, Okla. (KXII) - A woman in Pittsburg County was taken to a Tulsa Hospital after crashing into an embankment.
This happened early Sunday morning on US 270 just west of 9th Avenue in Alderson.
A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated troopers believe the 29-year-old woman was not paying attention when her Dodge Durango drove off the road.
She was taken to the hospital with internal injuries.
