Pittsburg County crash due to innattentive driver, OHP says

ALDERSON, Okla. (KXII) - A woman in Pittsburg County was taken to a Tulsa Hospital after crashing into an embankment.

This happened early Sunday morning on US 270 just west of 9th Avenue in Alderson.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated troopers believe the 29-year-old woman was not paying attention when her Dodge Durango drove off the road.

She was taken to the hospital with internal injuries.

