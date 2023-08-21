Texoma Local
Seminole County Sheriff to resign

The Seminole County Sheriff, Shannon Smith, announced his resignation Monday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Seminole County Sheriff, Shannon Smith, announced his resignation Monday.

Sheriff Smith posted a letter on his social media saying that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of the month.

Smith served Seminole County since February 2009, and he gave no reason for leaving office other than that he feels it’s time to “close this chapter.”

The announcement comes a little over two months after the state auditor’s office said it was looking into possible missing money at the sheriff’s office.

