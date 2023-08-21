Sherman ISD announces changes to Battle of the Ax events

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Friday night is the 125th annual Battle of the Ax football game between the Sherman Bearcats and the Denison Yellowjackets.

According to a release from Sherman ISD, there are a few schedule changes to be aware of. Due to excessive heat in the forecast, kickoff has been moved to 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

The district has also chosen to cancel the Maroon Mania tailgate before the game.

The Sherman Community Pep Rally has been moved from Thursday to Wednesday, beginning at 8 p.m. at the SHS football field.

The district said more changes could come for other outdoor events.

