Think you’re hot? Talk to a food truck employee

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Whether you’re outside in the pool or inside next to the air conditioner, Texomans are all trying to beat this summers heat, and although the temperatures are in the 100′s, for food truck employees, they’re dealing with even hotter temperatures.

“Nothing is going to keep us from opening - not even the extreme heat? - not the extreme heat, the extreme cold, storms, Armageddon, we will work through it all,” Owner of Two Brothers Hibachi Juan Aldaco said.

Food trucks across Texoma are staying open to serve you.

For 6 years now Texomans can always find Two Brothers Hibachi food truck parked right off of Texoma Pkwy, and although temperatures outside are in the 100s, for the employee’s inside the food truck, they are dealing with temperatures in the 600s.

“Gatorlite, pedialyte, just enormous amounts of water, we are definitely camels in there consuming water definitely,” Aldaco said.

Those are just some of the ways employees try to stay cool in the food truck, but when thinking about staying cool, you think about the A/C.

“For the cashiers we have two A/C units on the window and that keeps them pretty comfortable you know but once you get over here with two grills that’re burning at 500 degrees all day long you know they definitely creates a barrier from the cashiers to where the chiefs work and it would be comparable to doing extreme cardio and then going into the sauna and bashing your forehead into the sauna stones repeatedly, something like that,” Aldaco said.

Aldaco said they buy new A/C units every summer, and after a scare with their first Texas summer, they are prepared now more than ever.

“Our first year that we opened, and our first experience with the Texas heat inside the trailer and those 500 degree grills that are running, I had a heat stroke,” Aldaco said. “I had a heat stroke the first summer so we definitely learn from those experiences and got numerous amounts of A/C units in there to make sure that we are a little comfortable while we are doing it.”

According to the News 12 Meteorology team, triple digit temperatures are in the foreseeable future, so continue to stay hydrated and know the signs when outdoors for long periods of time.

