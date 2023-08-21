Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Think you’re hot? Talk to a food truck employee

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Whether you’re outside in the pool or inside next to the air conditioner, Texomans are all trying to beat this summers heat, and although the temperatures are in the 100′s, for food truck employees, they’re dealing with even hotter temperatures.

“Nothing is going to keep us from opening - not even the extreme heat? - not the extreme heat, the extreme cold, storms, Armageddon, we will work through it all,” Owner of Two Brothers Hibachi Juan Aldaco said.

Food trucks across Texoma are staying open to serve you.

For 6 years now Texomans can always find Two Brothers Hibachi food truck parked right off of Texoma Pkwy, and although temperatures outside are in the 100s, for the employee’s inside the food truck, they are dealing with temperatures in the 600s.

“Gatorlite, pedialyte, just enormous amounts of water, we are definitely camels in there consuming water definitely,” Aldaco said.

Those are just some of the ways employees try to stay cool in the food truck, but when thinking about staying cool, you think about the A/C.

“For the cashiers we have two A/C units on the window and that keeps them pretty comfortable you know but once you get over here with two grills that’re burning at 500 degrees all day long you know they definitely creates a barrier from the cashiers to where the chiefs work and it would be comparable to doing extreme cardio and then going into the sauna and bashing your forehead into the sauna stones repeatedly, something like that,” Aldaco said.

Aldaco said they buy new A/C units every summer, and after a scare with their first Texas summer, they are prepared now more than ever.

“Our first year that we opened, and our first experience with the Texas heat inside the trailer and those 500 degree grills that are running, I had a heat stroke,” Aldaco said. “I had a heat stroke the first summer so we definitely learn from those experiences and got numerous amounts of A/C units in there to make sure that we are a little comfortable while we are doing it.”

According to the News 12 Meteorology team, triple digit temperatures are in the foreseeable future, so continue to stay hydrated and know the signs when outdoors for long periods of time.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a felony suspect.
Garvin County deputies searching for trailer thief
Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
A grass fire broke out Sunday afternoon between Leonard and Trenton.
Chain sparks fire along road in Fannin Co
The Rockwall Police Department describes Beckworth as a 5′5″ tall white girl with brown hair...
Child abduction Amber Alert discontinued, teen found safe
FILE - A tuber floats on the Comal River, July 26, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas, as the area...
Record setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the U.S.

Latest News

Denison Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and three others injured.
Denison Police investigate fatal shooting, suspect not identified
Waurika man dies after Stephens County motorcycle wreck
Oklahoma residents now have a new way to receive updates about their government benefits.
Oklahoma launches new text notification feature for residents
Pittsburg County crash due to innattentive driver, OHP says