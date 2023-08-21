Texoma Local
Trenton ISD ready for students after elementary campus fire

Trenton ISD shows News 12 campus changes after the Elementary caught fire in April.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - When Trenton Elementary and Middle school students return Tuesday, they’ll enter into a space created just for them.

“We’re excited for them to be back in the facilities that we brought in,” Trenton ISD Superintendent Jeremy Strickland said.

In April, Trenton’s Elementary School campus burned down, and to finish out the school year, pre-k and kindergarten classes were held in churches downtown, while the older students finished the school in classrooms that sustained little to no damage.

“Since summer has ended, we’ve been able to demolish the building that burnt, and we have started early design plans of what that new elementary is going to look like,” Strickland shared.

Every teacher from pre- k to 8th grade will have a brand-new classroom, and students won’t have to leave their portable for any unscheduled breaks, like a restroom break.

The four elementary classes have restrooms inside the portable.

Located in the middle, is a new portable cafeteria that seats just as many students as the previous one.

The middle school classes will also have a new space.

They’re located not too far from the elementary campus.

“We’ve brought in two eight classroom modular buildings for a total of 16 classrooms out at our high school‚” Strickland explained.

He said recovering after the fire and being prepared for this school year in as little as four months for this school year was a team effort.

“We’re not standing here ready to bring kids back tomorrow without the tremendous work from our custodial, our maintenance, our technology, food service department, not to mention the principals and the work they put in this summer,” Strickland stated.

Although school started late this year, Strickland said students will still finish on time.

