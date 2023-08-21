Texoma Local
Two Bonham police officers fired

By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - On Monday, the Bonham Police Department announced that two officers were fired.

Police Chief Andrew Hawkes said the department investigated the officers for policy violations, and as a result, they were both let go.

The firing comes after the officers were placed on administrative leave because of a similar investigation by the Texas Rangers.

The investigation by the rangers is still ongoing.

