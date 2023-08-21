Very Hot Through Saturday, Changes Early Next Week

Expect a hot evening with temperatures still in the upper 80s to low 90s at 9 pm but not too bad by sunrise, in the mid 70s for most spots. Tuesday offers more of the same, sunny and hot with highs around 104 degrees, easterly breezes at 10 to 15 mph.

A large upper high anchored over Kansas will gradually wobble its way to the southwest by this weekend, giving us a steering flow favorable for a weak cold front to pass by Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain below 100 most of next week while rain chances look abysmal at the moment.

But, there’s some potential for an upper wave to rotate around the top of the retreating high and if this signal stays in the models, the prospect of a few showers for Sunday may enter the forecast. For now, I’m keeping it dry through the 7-Day while we monitor model trends.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

