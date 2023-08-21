Texoma Local
Waurika man dies after Stephens County motorcycle wreck

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STEPHENS CO, Okla. (KXII) - A Waurika man has died after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV in Stephens County Saturday night.

Oklahoma troopers are still investigating, and the report is limited, but a Harley Davidson and a Tahoe collided just south of Duncan Saturday night at the intersection of S 13th Street and W Fuller Road.

The motorcycle driver, 35-year-old James Wyler was taken by helicopter to a local hospital and then to OU Medical Center in critical condition with head, internal, chest and limb injuries.

The report states he died from those injuries Saturday afternoon.

