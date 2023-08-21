Texoma Local
Wilson Eagles Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Wilson Football is entering a new era. With a first-round playoff exit in the books from a year ago, the Eagles now fly back into home territory this season with a new stadium and head coach this fall. As John Williamson takes over in 2023.

Despite having a very short off-season with the team, coach Williamson’s presence has already made a major impact with his players. While on the field, the Eagles will look to lean upon their veteran skill players to get the ball rolling this fall.

