Wilson Eagles Preview

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Wilson Football is entering a new era. With a first-round playoff exit in the books from a year ago, the Eagles now fly back into home territory this season with a new stadium and head coach this fall. As John Williamson takes over in 2023.

Despite having a very short off-season with the team, coach Williamson’s presence has already made a major impact with his players. While on the field, the Eagles will look to lean upon their veteran skill players to get the ball rolling this fall.

