A woman killed in a drive-by shooting in Denison

Police did confirm this was a drive-by shooting but could not tell us if the victims were found inside or outside the house.
Police did confirm this was a drive-by shooting but could not tell us if the victims were found inside or outside the house.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting leaves one woman dead and three men injured.

“Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Owing Street,” said Sgt. Jeremy Monroe.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday night, Denison Police responded to a call of a possible shooting at a home on West Owings Street, a block north of Houston Elementary School.

“Upon arrival, officers located four individuals who had suffered gunshot wounds,” Monroe said.

Three men and one woman were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

“One of the shooting victims, identified as 49-year-old Sharonda Baker, did not survive her injuries,” said Monroe.

The three men were treated and later released from the hospital.

“Denison criminal investigations responded to process the scene and to conduct the investigation,” Monroe said.

Denison Police have a juvenile suspect in custody because he is a minor, his identity has not been released.

“The suspect vehicle that was involved in it fled the scene prior to our arrival and we’re continuing to investigate other persons of interest,” said Monroe.

Police did confirm this was a drive-by shooting but could not tell us if the victims were found inside or outside the house.

Police also aren’t saying anything yet about a possible motive.

If you have additional information on this incident, you are asked to call Denison police at (903) 465-2422.

