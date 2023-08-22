Carter and Love counties under burn ban

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Monday morning Carter and Love county officials decided that conditions were too hot and dry for fire to be safe.

Carter County is under a burn ban for the next week and Love County for the next two weeks.

In Texas, most Texoma counties are under a ban, except for eastern counties including Lamar, Delta and Hopkins.

Crinee Hills fire chief Michael Campbell and firefighter Tyler Campbell put out a grass fire on Monday.

“Just being outside with a shirt and shorts, it’s still hot, but if you add our gear it adds about another 30 degrees to your body heat,” Tyler Campbell said. “Plus you have the flames that you’re fighting.”

Tyler said when it’s this dry, a spark from anywhere can turn into a big problem very quickly.

A chain dragging behind a trailer caught multiple fields on fire in Fannin County over the weekend.

And Tyler said they fought a fire in Thackerville this weekend after a zero turn mower caught on fire.

“It got out of hand and we had to send quite a bit of trucks down there to assist,” Tyler said.

Michael Campbell said they’re always exposed to heat at any fire, but when the temperature outside is already triple digits, it becomes even more dangerous.

“You can’t do as much in the amount of time that you need to do, you have to take breaks to protect yourself,” Michael said.

Michael with a few exceptions, if you start a fire right now, you could end up paying.

“If they rule that the fires were started by you and you broke the burn ban law, you can be financially responsible for that,” Michael said.

Michael said that means no campfires, trash fires or grilling.

