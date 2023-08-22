Texoma Local
Colbert baseball facility burglarized

The school district plans to add more cameras and lights to the facility.
The school district plans to add more cameras and lights to the facility.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County students may be facing charges after breaking into Colbert’s baseball facility.

Colbert Public Schools Superintendent Taylor Matlock said juveniles broke into the facility Sunday around 4 a.m. and stole almost $6,000 worth of equipment.

Through surveillance footage, they were able to identify the minors.

“Contacting the other individual’s parents they were able to get back almost everything that had been stolen and so we’re very thankful for that,” Matlock said.

Matlock said only one child involved goes to Colbert Public Schools.

The case has been submitted to the district attorney’s office for further review.

The school district plans to add more cameras and lights to the facility.

