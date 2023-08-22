Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

First co-defendant in Trump indictment surrenders at Fulton County jail

By Mariya Murrow, Tim Darnell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - The first co-defendant in a sweeping indictment out of Fulton County has surrendered to Fulton County jail, according to the sheriff’s office website.

A $10,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

Indictments for former president Donald Trump are stacking in several jurisdictions. (CNN, POOL, WSB, WXIA)

On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and processed on charges that include conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state of political subdivision, and violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

A $200,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for former President Donald Trump as part of last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment.

All of the bond agreements reached so far include RICO charges, and those bond fees are higher than any of the other charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highway was shut down for about three hours while officers worked the crash.
Durant man killed in crash on US-70
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in Denison fatal shooting
Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
On Monday, the Bonham Police Department announced that two officers were fired.
Two Bonham police officers fired

Latest News

Here's what former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants can expect when they...
Inside Fulton County Jail, where Trump and co-defendants will surrender
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night.
Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake