Gainesville Leopards Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards made a huge leap last year.

Leopard alum Neil Searcy came in, took a 2-8 team, and turned them around. Gainsville won a playoff game last year. Went two rounds deep. Now this team is looking forward to taking another step toward turning Gainesville into the proud powerhouse it once was.

Gainesville has 8 starters coming back on offense and 9 on defense. So the Leopards believe they will better than last year’s team that had post-season success.

