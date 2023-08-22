Gainesville Leopards Preview

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards made a huge leap last year.

Leopard alum Neil Searcy came in, took a 2-8 team, and turned them around. Gainsville won a playoff game last year. Went two rounds deep. Now this team is looking forward to taking another step toward turning Gainesville into the proud powerhouse it once was.

Gainesville has 8 starters coming back on offense and 9 on defense. So the Leopards believe they will better than last year’s team that had post-season success.

