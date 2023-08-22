Texoma Local
Garvin County man arrested for shooting

David Towler was arrested on Monday for a shooting that left one person in critical condition.
David Towler was arrested on Monday for a shooting that left one person in critical condition.(Garvin County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDSAY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindsay man was arrested on Monday for a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that they were called by the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a shooting incident early Saturday morning.

In their investigation OSBI said they learned that David Towler, 65, went to the victim’s house and shot him.

Towler was arrested and booked into the Garvin County Jail by the OSBI on multiple charges, including shooting with intent to kill and aggravated assault.

