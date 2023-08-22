Grayson County Fire Marshal’s Office makes a change

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Changes coming for Grayson County Fire Marshal’s office.

commissioners voted to change who the county fire marshal’s office reports to.

“It’s basically separating the fire marshals, the county fire marshal’s office, from the sheriff’s office. We’re still going to work closely together. It’s just coming more into compliance with state standards on the setup of a county fire marshal’s office,” Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda said.

The change is more so a paper change. The fire marshal’s office will still be in the Grayson County Courthouse.

