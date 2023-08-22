Heat Increases Wed-Thu, Levels off Fri-Sat

Upper level high pressure shifted to our north a couple of days ago, and that plus an easterly surface wind kept high temperatures on Tuesday 4 to 6 degrees cooler than they were on Sunday. But, that’s about to change as the high wobbles southwestward over the next few days, increasing the heat potential in Texoma. Also, surface winds will blow out of the southwest, aggravating the hotness. An excessive heat warning continues in the days ahead. Lows tonight 75 to 80, highs Wednesday 103 to 107 degrees.

The hottest weather is expected Fri-Sat as the core of the high passes just to our west; this system continues westward and winds up over New Mexico by Sunday. Clockwise flow around the “top” of the high will push a cold front our way sometime Sunday. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible in the vicinity of the front Sun-Mon, but odds for meaningful rainfall are quite low at 20%. However, I have high confidence that the front will give us a break from triple digit heat for the first half of next week.

In the meantime, remember your “summer sensibles” ( stay hydrated, take shade or A/C breaks, wear light colored loose fitting clothing, and avoid heavy exertion outdoors between 11 am and 7 pm) to prevent heat sickness. Lastly, don’t forget about your furry friends, excessive heat is dangerous for them as well.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.