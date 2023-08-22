Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Home valued at $3 million collapses overnight in North Carolina

It's not known right now if anyone was home at the time.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews were busy sifting through the rubble early Tuesday morning after a massive lakeside home collapsed overnight in Mooresville.

Debris such as wood and insulation is strewn about the property, while the road near where the home once stood is filled with glass. A car in the driveway is covered in rubble.

Currently, there is no word on injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A search of Iredell County property records shows this is a 1.67-acre property and a 6,500-square-foot home valued at $3 million that was just sold last year.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highway was shut down for about three hours while officers worked the crash.
One person dead in Monday morning crash
Denison Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and three others injured.
Denison Police investigate fatal shooting, suspect not identified
Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
Police did confirm this was a drive-by shooting but could not tell us if the victims were found...
A woman killed in a drive-by shooting in Denison
On Monday, the Bonham Police Department announced that two officers were fired.
Two Bonham police officers fired

Latest News

Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
FILE - A new market analysis reveals many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with...
Study shows US malls are adapting, not dying
FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an...
Pediatrician group urges bans on school spankings
Cole Finegan, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, gives remarks Monday after the...
Prosecutor describes accountability for dentist convicted of wife's safari slaying
Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding more than 800 missing people after the deadly wildfires