More new businesses coming to Market Street in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ardmore has seen more retail interest in town, according to city manager Kevin Boatright.

The new Burlington store is scheduled to open in the next few months, and two more stores are coming soon.

“It’s great for our residents and people in this community because the more retail offerings we have, then that’s more opportunity for people to stay here and not have to travel in order to get what they need.”

Boatright said that following the success of Scooter’s Coffee, Dairy Queen, Academy and more, three new businesses are joining the Market Street area- a Burlington, a Five Below and an Old Navy.

“There’s been a lot of growth, I would say, in that kind of north-northwest quadrant of Ardmore,” Boatright said. “There are several others that are being built closer to the interstate even further to the west, there’s some construction going on there right now.”

Boatright said as more businesses move to Ardmore, the city is going to have to change too, starting with housing.

“Looking at what we can do in the future to encourage more housing development,” Boatright said. “That’s another thing that we know we desperately need.”

And city infrastructure too- on Monday the city broke ground on a new wastewater treatment plant.

And Boatright says the city is widening 12th Street near the Market Street shopping area so that it will be safer for people to turn.

“We’re trying to do a little bit of addressing those issues now as well as planning for the future,” Boatright said.

Next month the city will begin building a new fire station.

