New Austin College students prepare meal kits for those in need

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Monday afternoon, Austin College’s newest students pitched in to lend a helping hand before the start of classes.

First-year and transfer students participated in the First We Serve event where they prepared meal kits for those experiencing food insecurity.

The non-profit organization Kids Against Hunger distributes the ready-to-cook meal kits to those in need.

Austin College students prepared 30,000 meal kits.

“It’s hands on actually helping instead of just talking, so like, it’s a good mental feeling too, because you are actually doing something instead of just talking about helping, you’re getting to help,” said incoming transfer student Joseph Allen.

The meal kits will be distributed around the world.

