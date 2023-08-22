New water activity at Lake Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -There’s a month left of summer and the scorching heat is making it unbearable for most of us.

To help people beat the heat, the city of Durant is offering offer a refreshing way to cool off at the lake.

“When I started here, there’s not much out here to do,” said Durant Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Brewer.

Brewer said at the lake, you can park your RV and play disc golf. “We have so much land and the water,” said Brewer.

Now, lake goers can rent a kayak and hit the 650-acre lake.

This comes after the city council approved a five-year contract for $16,000.

“You can sign up through an app ‘Rent.Fund’ or you can actually log or you can come to one of these pods and actually scan in the code and it’ll get you set up,” said Brewer.

The kayak rental comes with a paddle and a life jacket, which you can rent for up to two hours.

“I have a lake ranger, he’s on contract, he’s out here every day but when you’re out on the lake, it’s on you to be safe,” Brewer said, “wear the life vest, wear protective sunscreen, and make sure you have a communication device with you.”

So far there are only four kayaks to rent, “the more these kayaks get rented out, the more we can get,” Brewer said, “I believe it’s up to twelve.”

While this is a five-year contract, the city plans to maintain this amenity.

“Our goal is to have this as long as possible, at the end of the five years, we have the option to re-up for no cost,” Brewer added.

The rentals are available from sunup to sundown.

So, you can take a seat, relax and paddle away.

