Sherman and Denison ready to renew rivalry for 125th time

BOTA preview coaches
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman and Denison will renew their historic rivalry at 8pm on Friday night.

There is a big change for the Battle of the Ax this week. Because of high temperatures the schools will push the kickoff back a half-an-hour to 8pm.

As we have learned, it doesn’t really matter when or where they play this game. These teams will be ready. It is the 125th playing of this rivalry.

Denison has won the last ten straight meetings. New Sherman coach Josh Aleman and company hoping to break the streak. Denison aiming for number 11 in a row.

