Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman police investigating early morning shooting

Shots were fired into a Sherman home overnight on Aug. 22, 2023 (KXII).
Shots were fired into a Sherman home overnight on Aug. 22, 2023 (KXII).(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting into a home.

It happened near the intersection of East Wells Avenue and Patricia Drive in Sherman.

We’re told shots were fired inside a house, but no one inside was hit.

The homeowner tells us she heard around a dozen shots around 2:30 a.m.

Crime scene tape was immediately put up by Sherman Police as they continue the investigation.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Stay with News 12 for developments.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highway was shut down for about three hours while officers worked the crash.
Durant man killed in crash on US-70
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in Denison fatal shooting
Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
On Monday, the Bonham Police Department announced that two officers were fired.
Two Bonham police officers fired

Latest News

Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in Denison fatal shooting
House Bill 1819 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on June 9th, which prohibits cities to...
New Texas law prohibits curfew of minors
Carter and Love counties under burn ban
On Monday afternoon, Austin College’s newest students pitched in to lend a helping hand before...
New Austin College students prepare meal kits for those in need