Sherman police investigating early morning shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting into a home.

It happened near the intersection of East Wells Avenue and Patricia Drive in Sherman.

We’re told shots were fired inside a house, but no one inside was hit.

The homeowner tells us she heard around a dozen shots around 2:30 a.m.

Crime scene tape was immediately put up by Sherman Police as they continue the investigation.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Stay with News 12 for developments.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.