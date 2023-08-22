Texoma Local
Sneak peek: Chick-Fil-A Sherman renovations

The restaurant closed in may for renovations but will re-open soon.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The summer without the Sherman Chick-fil-A is coming to an end.

After closing in May for renovations, the restaurant is on time for a September re-opening.

Owner, Rob Medders, says the building will have a fresh look when customers return.

“We took everything down to the studs and completely floors, walls, ceilings, bathrooms, tile,” Medders said, “Anything that could be replaced has been replaced.”

The drive-thru also has a new look. It has been expanded to two wrap-around lanes that will allow it to serve 200 cars per hour, over 50 more than before.

“We’re hoping that extra capacity will give our customers the ability to stay in their car versus having to feel like they’ve got to park and walk in,” Medders said.

The drive-thru will also have misters and heaters so staff members can take orders year-round.

“We appreciate people’s patience with us this summer as we’ve gone through the process and we look forward to seeing everybody when we open,” Medders said.

While opening day is at least three weeks away, Sherman residents will soon be able to ‘Eat Mor Chikin’.

