Sulphur Bulldogs Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Bulldogs went through a tough season, and a tragic season all at the same time.

The Bulldogs endured the loss of their legendary head coach Jim Dixon. They also lost a lot of close games and ultimately missed the playoffs. The Bulldogs want to get back to what they’re known for this year.

As the Bulldogs move forward, they progress with game day experience and maturity. Sulphur brings back 20 starters from last year’s team. It’s a group that wants to show what they can do and the understanding to make it happen.

