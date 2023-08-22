Sulphur Bulldogs Preview

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Bulldogs went through a tough season, and a tragic season all at the same time.

The Bulldogs endured the loss of their legendary head coach Jim Dixon. They also lost a lot of close games and ultimately missed the playoffs. The Bulldogs want to get back to what they’re known for this year.

As the Bulldogs move forward, they progress with game day experience and maturity. Sulphur brings back 20 starters from last year’s team. It’s a group that wants to show what they can do and the understanding to make it happen.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.