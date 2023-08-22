Three Sherman ISD police officers sworn in

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Sherman ISD welcomes Lisa Hughes, Rosa Keen and Shane Rodriguez to the Bearcat family.

Sherman ISD Police Chief, Heath Wester said the department is dedicated to mentoring and fostering long lasting relationships with students, so they feel comfortable coming to the officers if they ever need any help.

“We have two at our high school. We have one at each middle school. We have an elementary officer that’s floating around, and we also have our DAP placement officer who’s going to help with the DAP,” Wester said.

Chief Wester said the district’s goal is to have an officer on every campus. they aren’t quite there yet, but the board of trustees approved to hire an additional officer.

