Ada Regional Airport hosts fly-in to celebrate national aviation day

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The sky was buzzing with helicopters, planes and excitement at the Ada Regional Airport.

“We just wanted to let everybody come out and see the airport that they just drive by and most of them don’t even know they can come out here, its a public airport, so we wanted to open our doors and invite them out here and let them take a look,” Ada Regional Airport manager Chris Somers said.

The fly-in provided an interactive way for the public to get as close as they can to soaring the skies while being on the ground.

Somers says that the event is a great way to introduce the community to aviation and learn more about the airport’s operations, “Most of the time people just see airplanes flying over, getting into the pattern of the airport, making noise throughout town, they don’t know what goes on out here, there’s businesses out here, we support businesses locally, they fly in here their personnel, and take off from here, so it allows everybody in the city to come out and see exactly what is going on out here.”

Several aviation organizations landed their aircraft at the airport, and are looking to grow aviation within the community.

“I’ve seen so many people here that aren’t just from Ada or Pontotoc county, there are people here that have driven 80 miles because they heard about it,” Brian Brashier, secretary of EAA Chapter in Ada said. “And this is going to be an opportunity for them to see how easy it is for them to get closer to aircraft or maybe find a job in aviation”

Tamara Shannon says that the Civil Air Patrol can provide multiple career paths for those who are wanting to get into aviation, “I’m hoping to work with the high school who now has a aviation program here to garnish some of those youth and possibly get a squadron started here so we can take it to the next level and get these kids in the air and flying.”

