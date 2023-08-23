Arson suspect arrested after hours-long standoff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man was arrested after a standoff in Choctaw County Tuesday morning.
According to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park, Sterling Crosslin allegedly set fire to two residences and made death threats to his mother, before barricading himself inside a home.
Park said tear gas was deployed in the home twice, and after a two and a half hour standoff, Choctaw County deputies and Choctaw Lighthorse Police entered the home and arrested Crosslin.
Crosslin was booked into the Choctaw County Jail on domestic threats and two counts of second degree arson.
Park said there were no injuries reported.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.