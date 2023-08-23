Texoma Local
Atoka Wampus Cats Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The Atoka Wampus Cats are coming off a 5-6 season and a playoff berth.

Atoka finished 4th in the district after some close losses against key opponents. This year, there’s a lot of new players in the lineup. A big senior class departed from Atoka, and now the younger guys are getting their turn on Friday nights.

The Wampus Cats know they have some things to work on. Any team that touts a lot of youth will certainly have some growing pains early. But Jacob Cupp trusts the process and plans on Atoka making another run at it this year.

