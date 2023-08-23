Davis Wolves Preview

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Davis Wolves are re-energized this season, coming off a 9-2 campaign a year ago.

The Wolves had a breakthrough with a district championship, but were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs. Greg Parkers’ bunch knows exactly what step they need to take next, as they prepare for the upcoming season.

After winning district, Davis believes that they have a chance to defend their title. The Wolves have a large senior class and will compete in a very competitive 2A-4. But for Davis it all starts up front, just like it always has.

