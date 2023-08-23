Denison asking residents to voluntarily conserve water

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison is requesting that all water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale, voluntarily reduce their water use, especially outdoors.

The city said Wednesday prolonged hot and dry weather, record consumption, and main breaks have put stress on the water treatment and distribution system.

Due to water production quantity and record consumption, all customers are strongly encouraged to conserve water and reduce outdoor watering, only watering from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. until further notice, the city said.

“The city wants residents to know the water quality is not an issue and water is safe to drink and use,” the City of Denison said in a media release Wednesday. “This is a precautionary and voluntary measure to ensure the City’s treatment and distribution capacity will remain adequate for basic services including household use and for public safety. "

The city is asking all customers who engage in outdoor watering and irrigation to voluntarily adhere to the following schedule to relieve some of the pressure on the treatment and distribution systems:

• All outdoor watering should occur between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

These recommendations are voluntary at this time and are the first step in the City’s Drought Contingency Plan as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ.

