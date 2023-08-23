Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison asking residents to voluntarily conserve water

City of Denison asks residents to voluntarily conserve water
City of Denison asks residents to voluntarily conserve water(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison is requesting that all water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale, voluntarily reduce their water use, especially outdoors.

The city said Wednesday prolonged hot and dry weather, record consumption, and main breaks have put stress on the water treatment and distribution system.

Due to water production quantity and record consumption, all customers are strongly encouraged to conserve water and reduce outdoor watering, only watering from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. until further notice, the city said.

“The city wants residents to know the water quality is not an issue and water is safe to drink and use,” the City of Denison said in a media release Wednesday. “This is a precautionary and voluntary measure to ensure the City’s treatment and distribution capacity will remain adequate for basic services including household use and for public safety. "

The city is asking all customers who engage in outdoor watering and irrigation to voluntarily adhere to the following schedule to relieve some of the pressure on the treatment and distribution systems:

• All outdoor watering should occur between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

These recommendations are voluntary at this time and are the first step in the City’s Drought Contingency Plan as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ.

NEWS RELEASE: City of Denison Asking Residents to Voluntarily Conserve Water The City of Denison is requesting that...

Posted by City of Denison, Texas Government on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting into a home.
Sherman police investigating shots fired into home
The highway was shut down for about three hours while officers worked the crash.
Durant man killed in crash on US-70
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in fatal Denison shooting
On Monday, the Bonham Police Department announced that two officers were fired.
Two Bonham police officers fired
House Bill 1819 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on June 9th, which prohibits cities to...
New Texas law prohibits curfew of minors

Latest News

Aaron Bucy has been a small business owner and entrepreneur for the past 8 years. Now, he’s the...
Sherman Symphony Orchestra Association hires first ever full-time executive director
Bugs are looking for moisture in homes due to dry weather.
Dry conditions are causing bugs to seek shelter indoors
Bugs are looking for moisture in homes due to dry weather.
bugs
Brandon Kyle was arrested after being accused of assaulting a woman and then pointing a rifle...
Whitesboro man arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman